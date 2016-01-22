Wax90's US pop-punk. Formed 1991
Wax
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/db8a1b28-fa03-4673-ac54-9e26a19961d3
Wax Biography (Wikipedia)
Wax was an American punk rock band from Los Angeles, California. Wax emerged during the pop punk resurgence of the early 1990s, and includes Joe Sib, Tom "Soda" Gardocki, Dave Georgeff, and Loomis Fall. The band is best known for their MTV buzz clip video "California", directed by Spike Jonze.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wax Tracks
Sort by
California
Wax
California
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
California
Last played on
Wax Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist