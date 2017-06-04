SeatrainFormed 1968. Disbanded 1973
Seatrain
1968
Seatrain Biography (Wikipedia)
Seatrain was an American roots fusion band based initially in Marin County, California, and later in Marblehead, Massachusetts. Seatrain was formed in 1969, subsequently drawing some members from the Blues Project when it broke up. Seatrain recorded four albums and disbanded in 1973.
Seatrain Tracks
I'm Willin'
