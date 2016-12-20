Jerry O'Sullivan is a contemporary Irish-American musician.

O'Sullivan was born in New York City. As a youngster he learned Scottish highland bagpipes. Following a visit to his cousins in Dublin he took up uilleann pipes. He became a member of Green Fields of America in the 1980s, rubbing shoulders with Seamus Egan, Eileen Ivers and Mick Moloney.

He has appeared on over 90 albums. Some of the more notable are Heartsongs (1994 – Dolly Parton) and Bones (1996 – Susan McKeown). Jerry's presence was rather more obvious on two albums by Eileen Ivers – Wild Blue (1996) and "Crossing the Bridge" (1999).

He has recorded five solo albums, including "The Invasion" in 1987, "The Gift" in 1998, and "O'Sullivan Meets O'Farrel" in 2005.

"O'Sullivan Meets O'Farrel: Volume II" was recorded in February 2008 in Newport, RI with baroque cellist Audrey Sabattier-Cienniwa and harpsichordist Paul Cienniwa playing basso continuo. It was released in July 2010.

O'Sullivan in 2018 self-released "The Killasser Flute / An Fheadóg Mhór Chill Lasrach," a collection of flute music he recorded after receiving two flutes as gifts from Killasser-based flutemaker Michael Cronnolly.