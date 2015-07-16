Christian Ernst GrafGerman composer. Born 30 June 1723. Died 17 July 1804
Christian Ernst Graf
1723-06-30
Christian Ernst Friedrich Graf (Rudolstadt, 30 June 1723 – The Hague, 17 July 1804) was a Dutch Kapellmeister and composer of German descent. He was Kapellmeister to William V, Prince of Orange and resident in the Netherlands from 1762, where he changed the spelling of his name to Graaf.
He was the son of Kapellmeister de:Johann Graf (1684–1750) and brother of the flautist Friedrich Hartmann Graf.
String Quartet No 6 in F major (3rd mvt)
