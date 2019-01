Neeraj Shridhar (born 23 June 1978) is an Indian flim composer and singer-songwriter who was the lead vocalist of Indian pop and rock group Bombay Vikings. Bombay Vikings became popular with remix hits like "Kya Soorat Hai", "Woh Chali" and "Chod Do Anchal."

