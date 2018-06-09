Kobo TownCalypso, Raggae. Formed 2005
Kobo Town
2005
Kobo Town Biography (Wikipedia)
Kobo Town is a Juno-winning Canadian Caribbean music group, led by Trinidadian Canadian singer and songwriter Drew Gonsalves. Based in Toronto, Ontario, the band blends calypso music with a diverse mix of Caribbean and other musical influences, including ska, reggae, dub, rapso, zouk and hip hop.
Other band members include percussionist Derek Thorne, guitarists Cesco Emmanuel and Patrick Giunta, drummer Robert Milicevic, saxophone and flute player Linsey Wellman, bassist Don Stewart, trombonist Terence Woode and trumpeter Jan Morgan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kobo Town Tracks
When Jonas Saw The Light
Kobo Town
When Jonas Saw The Light
When Jonas Saw The Light
Mr.Monday
Kobo Town
Mr.Monday
Mr.Monday
Joe the Paranoiac
Kobo Town
Joe the Paranoiac
Joe the Paranoiac
The Trial of Henry Marshall
Kobo Town
The Trial of Henry Marshall
The Trial of Henry Marshall
St. James
Kobo Town
St. James
St. James
