Catherine PierardSoprano
Catherine Pierard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/db7ef483-4589-4b43-8d6f-f71f68615593
Catherine Pierard Tracks
Sort by
The Magic Flute (Act 2, Finale)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Magic Flute (Act 2, Finale)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
The Magic Flute (Act 2, Finale)
Choir
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1992: Prom 35
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex9zc8
Royal Albert Hall
1992-08-17T02:04:41
17
Aug
1992
Proms 1992: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 41
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb34fx
Royal Albert Hall
1990-08-25T02:04:41
25
Aug
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1989: Prom 25
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e92xj5
Royal Albert Hall
1989-08-10T02:04:41
10
Aug
1989
Proms 1989: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1987: Prom 40
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6mj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1987-08-21T02:04:41
21
Aug
1987
Proms 1987: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1986: Prom 03
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehz6q9
Royal Albert Hall
1986-07-20T02:04:41
20
Jul
1986
Proms 1986: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist