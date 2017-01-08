Cool & Dre are a Grammy Award nominated team of American record producers and songwriters from North Miami, Florida, consisting of Marcello "Cool" Antonio Valenzano and Andre "Dre" Christopher Lyon. The duo are best known for their work with Terror Squad founder Fat Joe, first collaborating on the albums Jealous Ones Still Envy and Loyalty in 2001 and 2002, respectively and more recently their work with Jay-Z and Beyonce on the Everything Is Love album in 2018. The duo have also worked extensively with rappers Lil Wayne, The Game, Queen Latifah, Ja Rule, Rick Ross, Remy Ma, Kendrick Lamar and many others. Some of their hits consist of The Game and 50 Cent's 2005 hit "Hate It Or Love It", Juvenile's "Rodeo", Ja Rule "New York", Fat Joe's "All The Way Up", Lil Wayne's "On Fire" to name a few. To date their work has sold over 75 million records worldwide. Cool & Dre started their record company Epidemic Music in 2004. The artists currently signed to Epidemic Music are Kent Jones, Eric Leon, Tom G and Govayles. In 2016 Epidemic Music released Kent Jones's debut single "Don't Mind" which peaked on the Hot 100 charts at #8 and sold over 2 million copies.