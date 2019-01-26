Happy Clappers were a house studio project from the UK, featuring Chris Scott, Graeme Ripley, Martin Knotts and Mark Topham, with Sandra Edwards on vocals.

They scored two hits on Billboard's Hot Dance Club Play chart, in 1996 with "Can't Help It" (which went to number two) and "I Believe" (1995).

"I Believe" was a Top 10 hit in the United Kingdom in 1995, reaching its highest position at number 7, but was never released in the US until American producer Chris Cox remixed it in 2002. "I Believe" had been released three times in the UK prior to the Cox remix, peaking at numbers 21, 7 and 28 between 1995 and 1997. The initial release in 1994 did not yield mainstream chart success.

Other UK hits included "Hold On" (number 27 in 1995), "Can't Help It" (number 18 in 1996) and "Never Again" (number 49 in 1996).

The group disbanded due to in fighting and financial issues.