Georg Christoph BillerBorn 20 September 1955
Georg Christoph Biller
1955-09-20
Georg Christoph Biller Biography (Wikipedia)
Georg Christoph Biller (born 20 September 1955) is a German choral conductor. He conducted the Thomanerchor as the sixteenth Thomaskantor since Johann Sebastian Bach from 1992 to 2015. He is also a baritone, an academic teacher and a composer.
Georg Christoph Biller Tracks
Wahrlich, ich sage euch
Heinz Werner Zimmermann, Georg Christoph Biller & St Thomas' Boys Chorus, Leipzig
Wahrlich, ich sage euch
Wahrlich, ich sage euch
Composer
Choir
Last played on
Weihnachts-Oratorium, Pt 3: 'Seid froh dieweil' and 'Herrscher des Himmels, erhore das Lallen'
Johann Sebastian Bach
Weihnachts-Oratorium, Pt 3: 'Seid froh dieweil' and 'Herrscher des Himmels, erhore das Lallen'
Weihnachts-Oratorium, Pt 3: 'Seid froh dieweil' and 'Herrscher des Himmels, erhore das Lallen'
Choir
Last played on
Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 61
Johann Sebastian Bach
Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 61
Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 61
Choir
Last played on
B Minor Mass: Cum Sancto Spiritu
Johann Sebastian Bach
B Minor Mass: Cum Sancto Spiritu
B Minor Mass: Cum Sancto Spiritu
Choir
Last played on
Mass in B minor BWV.232
Johann Sebastian Bach
Mass in B minor BWV.232
Mass in B minor BWV.232
Last played on
Jauchzet, frohlocket from the Christmas Oratorio BWV 248
Johann Sebastian Bach
Jauchzet, frohlocket from the Christmas Oratorio BWV 248
Jauchzet, frohlocket from the Christmas Oratorio BWV 248
Last played on
Der Geist hilft unsrer Schwachheit auf - motet BWV.226
Johann Sebastian Bach
Der Geist hilft unsrer Schwachheit auf - motet BWV.226
Der Geist hilft unsrer Schwachheit auf - motet BWV.226
Last played on
