Chris CarmackBorn 22 December 1980
Chris Carmack
1980-12-22
Chris Carmack Biography (Wikipedia)
James Christopher Carmack (born December 22, 1980) is an American actor, singer and former fashion model, known for his roles in two popular television shows—the 2003 teen drama series The O.C., and the 2012 country music drama Nashville. Carmack has also appeared in films, including The Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations, Into the Blue 2: The Reef, Love Wrecked, Beauty & the Briefcase and Alpha and Omega. Carmac currently plays Dr. Atticus Lincoln on the medical drama Grey's Anatomy.
Chris Carmack Tracks
