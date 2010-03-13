Lucha ReyesMexican singer. Born 23 May 1906. Died 24 June 1944
Lucha Reyes
1906-05-23
Lucha Reyes Biography (Wikipedia)
María de Luz Flores Aceves (23 May 1906 – 25 June 1944), known by her stage name Lucha Reyes, was a Mexican singer and actress. Born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, she was popular in the 1930s and 1940s and has been called the "mother of ranchera music".
Lucha Reyes Tracks
Regresa
Lucha Reyes
Regresa
Regresa
