Gerome RagniBorn 11 September 1935. Died 10 July 1991
Gerome Ragni (born Jerome Bernard Ragni; September 11, 1935 – July 10, 1991) was an American actor, singer and songwriter, best known as co-writer of the 1960s musical Hair: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical.
Good Morning Starshine
Lynn Kellogg
Good Morning Starshine
Good Morning Starshine
I Got Life
Galt MacDermot
I Got Life
I Got Life
Hair
James Rado
Hair
Hair
The Flesh Failures
Gerome Ragni
The Flesh Failures
The Flesh Failures
