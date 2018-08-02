Neil TaylorGuitarist. Born 26 January 1961
Neil Taylor
1961-01-26
Neil Taylor Biography (Wikipedia)
Neil Taylor (born 26 January 1961) is an English guitarist, best known for his long-time affiliation with Robbie Williams and for formerly being a member of Tears for Fears.
Neil Taylor Tracks
Paper Kite
Would You Love Me?
Walk Away
I Never Said
Everbody Seems to Know My Name
