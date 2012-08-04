2nd II NoneRap duo from Compton, Los Angeles. Formed 1987
1987
2nd II None is a rap group from Compton, California. It consist of cousins KK (born Kelton L. McDonald) and Gangsta D (born Deon Barnett). They were members of the Elm Street Piru Bloods.
Indian Summer
