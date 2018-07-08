Margo Smith (born Betty Lou Miller; April 9, 1942, Dayton, Ohio) is an American country music singer. In the 1970s, she was a popular female country vocalist, acquiring two No. 1 hits on the country charts during that time, "Don't Break the Heart That Loves You" and "It Only Hurts for a Little While", both country music remakes of previous pop music standards. She is also considered a "world class yodeler".

In the late 1970s, after releasing 1979's A Woman album, Smith's image metamorphosed and became more risque in both her costumes and recorded material, like 1979's top 10 country hit, "Still a Woman".