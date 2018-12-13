Paul EngemannBorn 2 June 1953
Paul Engemann
1953-06-02
Biography
Paul Robert Engemann (born October 15, 1957) is an American former pop musician best known for his 1983 song "Scarface (Push It to the Limit)". The song featured prominently in the film Scarface, which was released in the same year.
Tracks
Scarface (Push it to The Limit)
Paul Engemann
Scarface (Push it to The Limit)
Scarface (Push it to The Limit)
Push It To The Limit
Paul Engemann
Push It To The Limit
Push It To The Limit
