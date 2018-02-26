Hans Huber (28 June 1852 – 25 December 1921) was a composer from Switzerland who, between 1894 and 1918, composed five operas. His piano concertos are slightly unusual for the form in that they have, like Brahms' second piano concerto in B-flat major, four movements (scherzos are included in addition to the usual fast, slow, and fast tempo movements). He also wrote a set of 24 Preludes and Fugues, Op. 100, for piano four-hands in all the keys.