Hans Huber. Swiss composer. Born 28 June 1852. Died 25 December 1921
Hans Huber
1852-06-28
Hans Huber Biography (Wikipedia)
Hans Huber (28 June 1852 – 25 December 1921) was a composer from Switzerland who, between 1894 and 1918, composed five operas. His piano concertos are slightly unusual for the form in that they have, like Brahms' second piano concerto in B-flat major, four movements (scherzos are included in addition to the usual fast, slow, and fast tempo movements). He also wrote a set of 24 Preludes and Fugues, Op. 100, for piano four-hands in all the keys.
Hans Huber Tracks
Cello Sonata No.4 in B flat major (Op.130)
Hans Huber
Cello Sonata No.4 in B flat major (Op.130)
Cello Sonata No.4 in B flat major (Op.130)
Eine Lustspielouverture op 50
Hans Huber
Eine Lustspielouverture op 50
Eine Lustspielouverture op 50
Conductor
Ländler from Lenz- und Liebeslieder Op 72 No 4
Hans Huber
Ländler from Lenz- und Liebeslieder Op 72 No 4
Ländler from Lenz- und Liebeslieder Op 72 No 4
Singer
Performer
