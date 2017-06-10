Charlie SimpsonBorn 7 June 1985
Charlie Simpson Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Robert Simpson (born 7 June 1985) is an English singer, songwriter and musician. He is the youngest member of multi-BRIT Award-winning band Busted, and is the lead vocalist and guitarist in the British post-hardcore band Fightstar. AllMusic has noted that Simpson is "perhaps the only pop star to make the convincing transition from fresh-faced boy bander to authentic hard rock frontman". Simpson is a multi-instrumentalist, playing guitar, keyboard, piano and drums.
Simpson has scored eight UK Top 40 Official Charts Company albums across his musical career, four of which entered into the UK Top 10 chart. He has also had four number one singles with Busted and two top 20 singles with Fightstar. Between Busted, Fightstar and his solo projects, he has sold over five million records worldwide, winning two Brit Awards and being nominated for two Kerrang! Awards.
In 2015 Simpson also released an EP with a side project called Once Upon A Dead Man, which he did alongside his two brothers Will and Edd Simpson and friend Simon Britcliff.
Charlie Simpson Tracks
Sort by
Down Down Down
Ten More Days
Comets
Long Road Home
Haunted
Down Down Down (Live)
Cemetery
Sundown
Hold On
Parachutes
Life Is Life (Live Lounge in Newquay)
