Trent Tomlinson (born July 3, 1975) is an American country music artist. After several failed attempts at finding a record deal, Tomlinson was signed to Lyric Street Records in 2005, with his debut album Country Is My Rock, released in early 2006. This album produced three Top 40 singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs charts: "Drunker Than Me" at No. 19, "One Wing in the Fire" at No. 11, and "Just Might Have Her Radio On" at No. 21. Three further singles were released in 2009.