Trent TomlinsonBorn 3 July 1975
Trent Tomlinson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1975-07-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/db67b3ae-42e8-4cb3-87ec-b0a9238ad12a
Trent Tomlinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Trent Tomlinson (born July 3, 1975) is an American country music artist. After several failed attempts at finding a record deal, Tomlinson was signed to Lyric Street Records in 2005, with his debut album Country Is My Rock, released in early 2006. This album produced three Top 40 singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs charts: "Drunker Than Me" at No. 19, "One Wing in the Fire" at No. 11, and "Just Might Have Her Radio On" at No. 21. Three further singles were released in 2009.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Trent Tomlinson Tracks
Sort by
Just might have her radio on
Trent Tomlinson
Just might have her radio on
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just might have her radio on
Last played on
When She Goes There
Trent Tomlinson
When She Goes There
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When She Goes There
Last played on
A Man Without A Woman
Trent Tomlinson
A Man Without A Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Man Without A Woman
Last played on
Angels Like Her
Trent Tomlinson
Angels Like Her
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Angels Like Her
Last played on
Trent Tomlinson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist