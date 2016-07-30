Clara Hill is a musician born in Berlin. She writes and performs with a varied array of artists. Her discography includes 3 full-length albums on a previous label called Sonar Kollektiv in Berlin, and many 12“s featuring names of electronica artists like Jazzanova, King Britt, Marc Mac (4 Hero), Atjazz, Vikter Duplaix and Dixon, just to name a few. Coming from a singer-songwriter / acid jazz / electronica background – Clara never stops discovering and experimenting with new musical and diverse ways in various genres. Beside worldwide tours her main interest is to present her own independent musical language and to focus on compositions besides musical trends. In 2013 she released her fourth album Walk The Distance on Tapete Records. Clara produced and released her fifth LP called Pendulous Moon with King Britt in 2016.