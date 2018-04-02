Janiva Magness (born January 30, 1957) is a Grammy Award nominated American blues, soul and Americana soul singer and songwriter. To date she has released twelve albums.

The Blues Foundation named Magness the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year in 2009, becoming only the second woman, after Koko Taylor, to be so honored. The award was presented by B.B. King himself and Bonnie Raitt. In 2014 she released her first album of all originals entitled Original which earned her the award for Song of the Year. Magness has earned seven Blues Music Awards with 26 similar nominations. USA Today stated, "Magness is a blues star."