Janiva MagnessBorn 30 January 1957
Janiva Magness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1957-01-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/db62fc2b-99c2-418a-a1f4-111b11f0ec41
Janiva Magness Biography (Wikipedia)
Janiva Magness (born January 30, 1957) is a Grammy Award nominated American blues, soul and Americana soul singer and songwriter. To date she has released twelve albums.
The Blues Foundation named Magness the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year in 2009, becoming only the second woman, after Koko Taylor, to be so honored. The award was presented by B.B. King himself and Bonnie Raitt. In 2014 she released her first album of all originals entitled Original which earned her the award for Song of the Year. Magness has earned seven Blues Music Awards with 26 similar nominations. USA Today stated, "Magness is a blues star."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Janiva Magness Tracks
Sort by
What's That Say About You
Janiva Magness
What's That Say About You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hammer (feat. Charlie Musselwhite)
Janiva Magness
Hammer (feat. Charlie Musselwhite)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hammer (feat. Charlie Musselwhite)
Last played on
I Love Your More Than You'll Ever Know
Janiva Magness
I Love Your More Than You'll Ever Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can Tell
Janiva Magness
I Can Tell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can Tell
Last played on
I'm Gonna Tear Your Playhouse Down
Janiva Magness
I'm Gonna Tear Your Playhouse Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Gonna Tear Your Playhouse Down
Last played on
Your House Is Burnin'
Janiva Magness
Your House Is Burnin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your House Is Burnin'
Last played on
Doorway
Janiva Magness
Doorway
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Doorway
Last played on
Moth To A Flame
Janiva Magness
Moth To A Flame
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moth To A Flame
Last played on
Everything Is Alright
Janiva Magness
Everything Is Alright
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everything Is Alright
Last played on
Let Me Breathe
Janiva Magness
Let Me Breathe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let Me Breathe
Last played on
I Won't Cry
Janiva Magness
I Won't Cry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Won't Cry
Last played on
Whoop And Holler
Janiva Magness
Whoop And Holler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whoop And Holler
Last played on
You Got What You Wanted
Janiva Magness
You Got What You Wanted
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Got What You Wanted
Last played on
I Want To Do Everything For You
Janiva Magness
I Want To Do Everything For You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Janiva Magness Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist