Dan Clews
Dan Clews Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Clews (born 21 March 1980) is a British-born singer/songwriter from Sevenoaks, Kent, England.
Dan Clews Tracks
Edge Of The World
Edge Of The World
Sticks & Stones
Sticks & Stones
Take One Away (Radio 2 Session, 24 Aug 2014)
Day & Night (Radio 2 Session, 24 Aug 2014)
My Angels Keep Me Safe (Radio 2 Session, 24 Aug 2014)
THATS ENOUGH FOR ME
THATS ENOUGH FOR ME
Day & Night
Day & Night
Lucid and Sincere
Lucid and Sincere
Move Too Fast
Move Too Fast
Saltry Man
Saltry Man
Saltry
Saltry
Out In The Garden
Out In The Garden
