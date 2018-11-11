Susan RayeBorn 8 October 1944
Susan Raye
Susan Raye Biography
Susan Raye (born October 8, 1944, Eugene, Oregon) is an American country music singer. She enjoyed great popularity during the early and mid 1970s and chalked up seven top 10 and nineteen top 40 country hits (see Susan Raye discography), most notably the song "L.A. International Airport", an international crossover pop hit in 1971.
Raye was a protegee of country music singer Buck Owens. Owens and Raye recorded a number of hit albums and singles together, and were one of the most successful country duet acts of the era, in addition to their solo careers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
