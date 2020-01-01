Katie KittermasterUK singer songwriter
Katie Kittermaster
Katie Kittermaster Biography (Wikipedia)
Katie Isabella Kittermaster is a British singer-songwriter. Her career started in Dubai when she opened the Global Gift Gala, hosted by Ricky Martin and Eva Longoria and attended by Songwriter Maxwell and rap artist 50Cent.
