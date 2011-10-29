Jessica 6Nu disco. Formed 2008
Jessica 6
2008
Jessica 6 Biography
Jessica 6 is the electronic pop performing alias of Nomi Ruiz which began as a Brooklyn-based Nu-disco and R&B trio that formed after helping put together the Hercules and Love Affair live show. Formerly known as Deep Red, their name was taken from the lead character of the same name from the 1967 novel Logan's Run.
Jessica 6 Tracks
Blessed Mother
Jessica 6
Blessed Mother
Blessed Mother
Fun Girls
Jessica 6
Fun Girls
Fun Girls
