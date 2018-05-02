Carol Ann Grimes (born 7 April 1944) is a British singer and songwriter.

In 1969, she joined the band Delivery and recorded one album before departing for a solo career (before embarking on a solo career proper, however, she was also a member of short-lived musical unit Uncle Dog, recording an album with them entitled Old Hat which was released in 1972). Her debut solo album, Warm Blood (1974), was recorded with members of Area Code 615 and the Average White Band. She recorded her second album in Memphis, Tennessee, with the Brecker Brothers, Donald "Duck" Dunn, and The Memphis Horns. She founded the band Eyes Wide Open in 1984. Her career expanded into teaching and working in musical theatre. In the 1990s, she worked with the contemporary ‘classical’ choir The Shout.