The Congregation were a British pop ensemble, formed by Roger Cook and Roger Greenaway in England. In the United States they were credited as The English Congregation.

Their biggest hit was a cover of David and Jonathan's "Softly Whispering I Love You", which peaked at No. 4 on the UK Singles Chart in 1971. It also reached No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, No. 1 in South Africa and New Zealand and No. 10 in Germany. The group's lead singer was the former Plastic Penny vocalist, Brian Keith, who later became a session musician. The lack of further top 40 hits left them as transatlantic one-hit wonders.

The band changed their name on releases in the United States to avoid confusion with the Mike Curb Congregation, who also recorded "Softly Whispering I Love You".