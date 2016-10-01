Sam Nixon and Mark Rhodes, known collectively as Sam & Mark, or simply Smark, are an English popular music and television presenting duo. They previously competed on the second series of Pop Idol in 2003, where they finished third and second, respectively, behind winner Michelle McManus. Since then, Sam & Mark have had a successful career as TV presenters, hosting various BBC programmes such as TMi, Top of the Pops Reloaded, Copycats and Sam and Mark's Guide to Dodging Disaster.