Oui 3
Oui 3 Biography (Wikipedia)
Oui 3 were an English/American/Swiss band who primarily produced dance music. The band is best known for their songs "Break From the Old Routine" (which reached number 17 in the UK Singles Chart in July 1993), "The Joy of Living", and their Buffalo Springfield sampled 1993 hit "For What It's Worth" (which reached number 26 in the UK in October 1993).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
