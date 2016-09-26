Ed Deane
Ed Deane is an Irish guitarist with a career spanning six decades, from the late 1960s to the present day. He is a blues musician, playing the electric and acoustic guitar, and specialising in Slide guitar and the Lap steel guitar.
Also of note is that Deane is highly regarded as a left-handed guitarist, preferring to play his guitars both left-handed and upside down.
