Fuzzbox
1985
Fuzzbox Biography (Wikipedia)
We've Got a Fuzzbox and We're Gonna Use It!! or simply Fuzzbox are an English alternative rock group. Formed in Birmingham in 1985, the all-female quartet originally consisted of Vix (Vickie Perks), Magz (Maggie Dunne), Jo Dunne and Tina O'Neill. The band's name was shortened to Fuzzbox for the U.S. release of their first album. They disbanded in 1990 after releasing two studio albums, and reunited in 2010 for a series of concerts. A second reunion was confirmed in 2015.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fuzzbox Performances & Interviews
Fuzzbox Tracks
Pink Sunshine
Fuzzbox
Pink Sunshine
Pink Sunshine
Rules and Regulations
Fuzzbox
Rules and Regulations
Rules and Regulations
International Rescue
Fuzzbox
International Rescue
International Rescue
WGAF... AWGUI!
Fuzzbox
WGAF... AWGUI!
WGAF... AWGUI!
Aaarrrggghhh! (Don't Let Us Die) (Radio 1 Session, 2 Mar 1986)
Fuzzbox
Aaarrrggghhh! (Don't Let Us Die) (Radio 1 Session, 2 Mar 1986)
Rules And Regulations (Radio 1 Session, 2 Mar 1986)
Fuzzbox
Rules And Regulations (Radio 1 Session, 2 Mar 1986)
Justine (Radio 1 Session, 2 Mar 1986)
Fuzzbox
Justine (Radio 1 Session, 2 Mar 1986)
Fever (Radio 1 Session, 2 Mar 1986)
Fuzzbox
Fever (Radio 1 Session, 2 Mar 1986)
Fever (Radio 1 Session, 2 Mar 1986)
Love Is The Slug
Fuzzbox
Love Is The Slug
Love Is The Slug
Fever
Fuzzbox
Fever
Fever
