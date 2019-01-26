Siân James Biography (Wikipedia)
Siân James ( born 24 December 1961) is a Welsh traditional folk singer and harpist who has recorded for Sain and BBC Records as well as her own label, Bos.
A native of the Mid Wales village of Llanerfyl in Powys, Siân James participated, from an early age, in local eisteddfodau, playing the piano, the violin and later the harp. While still a student at Llanfair Caereinion High School, she began composing her own songs and arranging traditional Welsh music. She went on to read music at the University of Wales, Bangor. She is also well known for her acting work on Welsh language television.
Having been a recording artist for Sain and BBC Records, Siân James has, in the 2000s, recorded her work for Bos at her home studio in Llanerfyl.
Siân James conducts and accompanies a Welsh men's choir called Parti Cut Lloi. From 27 June to 5 July 2009, she performed several times with the choir at the Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington, DC.
- Sian James - Breuddwyd Dafydd Rhyshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p024s38n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p024s38n.jpg2014-08-17T15:20:00.000ZPerfformiad arbennig ar gyfer y Sesiwn Fach gafodd ei recordio yn yr Eisteddfod eleni.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p024s3c6
Sian James - Breuddwyd Dafydd Rhys
- Sian James - O am gael ffyddhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p024s2ql.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p024s2ql.jpg2014-08-17T15:12:00.000ZPerfformiad arbennig ar gyfer y Sesiwn Fach gafodd ei recordio yn Eisteddfod Sir Gar eleni.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p024s2s3
Sian James - O am gael ffydd
- Siân James - Gweini Tymorhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01f4v7n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01f4v7n.jpg2013-08-18T14:00:00.000ZSesiwn gan Siân James yn arbennig ar gyfer rhaglen Sesiwn Fach.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01f4v91
Siân James - Gweini Tymor
- Siân James - Oh Suzannahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01f4vq1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01f4vq1.jpg2013-08-18T14:00:00.000ZSesiwn gan Siân James yn arbennig ar gyfer rhaglen Sesiwn Fach.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01f4vq5
Siân James - Oh Suzanna
- Siân James - Amanhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01f4v7n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01f4v7n.jpg2013-08-18T14:00:00.000ZSesiwn gan Siân James yn arbennig ar gyfer rhaglen Sesiwn Fach.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01f4w1y
Siân James - Aman
- Siân James - Mynwent Eglwyshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01f4vq1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01f4vq1.jpg2013-08-18T14:00:00.000ZSesiwn gan Siân James yn arbennig ar gyfer rhaglen Sesiwn Fach.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01f4w8t
Siân James - Mynwent Eglwys
Siân James Tracks
Sort by