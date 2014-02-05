Thomas Michael Henry Smith (born 29 April 1981) is an English musician, who is the lead vocalist, lyricist, keyboard player and rhythm guitarist for the Birmingham-based indie rock band Editors.

In 2014, the Daily Mirror published a list of singers with largest vocal ranges in the UK. Statistics were based on sheet music data from musicnotes.com, a website with over 260,000 sheet music arrangements. With his vocal range of 4.75 octaves, Smith topped the list, beating singers like Elton John, Robert Plant or Freddie Mercury.