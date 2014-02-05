Tom SmithSongwriter, vocalist and guitarist, member of the Editors. Born 29 April 1981
Thomas Michael Henry Smith (born 29 April 1981) is an English musician, who is the lead vocalist, lyricist, keyboard player and rhythm guitarist for the Birmingham-based indie rock band Editors.
In 2014, the Daily Mirror published a list of singers with largest vocal ranges in the UK. Statistics were based on sheet music data from musicnotes.com, a website with over 260,000 sheet music arrangements. With his vocal range of 4.75 octaves, Smith topped the list, beating singers like Elton John, Robert Plant or Freddie Mercury.
