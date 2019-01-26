G‐EazyBorn 24 May 1989
G‐Eazy
1989-05-24
G‐Eazy Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerald Earl Gillum (born May 24, 1989), known professionally as G-Eazy, is an American rapper and record producer from Oakland, California. His first major-label album, These Things Happen, was released on June 23, 2014. The album peaked at number 3 on the US Billboard 200. His second studio album, When It's Dark Out, was released on December 4, 2015. It featured the single "Me, Myself & I", which reached the top 10 of the US Billboard Hot 100. His third and most recent studio album, The Beautiful & Damned, was released on December 15, 2017.
G‐Eazy Tracks
1942
G‐Eazy
1942
1942
Last played on
Up Now (feat. G‐Eazy & Rich the Kid)
Saweetie
Up Now (feat. G‐Eazy & Rich the Kid)
Up Now (feat. G‐Eazy & Rich the Kid)
Last played on
You Don't Own Me (feat. G‐Eazy)
Grace
You Don't Own Me (feat. G‐Eazy)
You Don't Own Me (feat. G‐Eazy)
Last played on
Me, Myself & I
G‐Eazy
Me, Myself & I
Me, Myself & I
Last played on
No Limit (feat. Cardi B & A$AP Rocky)
G‐Eazy
No Limit (feat. Cardi B & A$AP Rocky)
No Limit (feat. Cardi B & A$AP Rocky)
Last played on
Drifting (feat. Chris Brown & Tory Lanez)
G‐Eazy
Drifting (feat. Chris Brown & Tory Lanez)
Drifting (feat. Chris Brown & Tory Lanez)
Last played on
Up Now (feat. G‐Eazy & Rich the Kid)
Saweetie
Up Now (feat. G‐Eazy & Rich the Kid)
Up Now (feat. G‐Eazy & Rich the Kid)
Last played on
