Alexandre Labinsky
Alexandre Labinsky Tracks
The Nursery (In the corner; The cockchafer; Going to sleep)
Modest Mussorgsky
The Nursery (In the corner; The cockchafer; Going to sleep)
Gde Ti, Zvezdochka? (where Art Thou, Little Star?)
Modest Petrovich Musorgsky, Alexandre Labinsky & Boris Christoff
Gde Ti, Zvezdochka? (where Art Thou, Little Star?)
Molitva [prayer]
Modest Petrovich Musorgsky, Alexandre Labinsky & Boris Christoff
Molitva [prayer]
Lullaby / Cradle Song
Modest Petrovich Musorgsky, Alexandre Labinsky & Boris Christoff
Lullaby / Cradle Song
Po Gribi [gathering Mushrooms]
Modest Petrovich Musorgsky, Alexandre Labinsky & Boris Christoff
Po Gribi [gathering Mushrooms]
Kolibel'naya pesnya (Lullaby)
Modest Mussorgsky
Kolibel'naya pesnya (Lullaby)
