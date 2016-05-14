Bruce HungerfordBorn 24 November 1922. Died 26 January 1977
Bruce Hungerford (24 November 1922 – 26 January 1977), known for the majority of his career as Leonard Hungerford, was an Australian pianist whose career was cut short by his death in a road accident in New York.
Sonata No. 31 In A Flat Op.110
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonata No. 31 In A Flat Op.110
Sonata No. 31 In A Flat Op.110
