RoxYoung Pop and Soul singer from London. Born 1988
Rox
1988
Rox Biography (Wikipedia)
Roxanne Tataei, also known by the stage name Rox, is a singer-songwriter from South London.
Rox Tracks
My Baby Left Me
No Going Back
No Going back (DC Breaks Remix)
I Don’t Believe
Oh My
Breakfast In Bed
Precious Moments
Page Unfolds
Rocksteady
My Baby Left Me (DC Breaks Remix)
I Don't Believe (Don Diablo Remix)
Rocksteady (Dub Version)
Rox Links
