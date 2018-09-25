WussyFormed 2001
Wussy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05706br.jpg
2001
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/db4295e7-06e1-433c-93cb-2f2a86a7ea3a
Wussy Biography (Wikipedia)
Wussy is an American five-piece indie rock band from Cincinnati, Ohio, United States, formed in 2001. The band consists of Chuck Cleaver (vocals/guitar), Lisa Walker (vocals/guitar), John Erhardt (pedal steel), Joe Klug (drums) and Mark Messerly (bass). Cleaver and Walker write most of the songs and either alternate lead vocals or sing them in harmony. Live performances feature the two vocalists having a "combative rapport". They have released six albums, one live album, two EPs, one mini LP and a number of singles. The group has received critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, Robert Christgau, Chicago, and SPIN.
