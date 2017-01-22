GeeFrench House/Electro DJ, vocalist ("vocal-DJ") & producer.
Gee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/db4233ed-9d8f-4781-93f8-b44d4f3c8521
Gee Tracks
Sort by
Yallah Bahna (feat. Wizkid & Wally Seck)
Gee
Yallah Bahna (feat. Wizkid & Wally Seck)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kdhc3.jpglink
Yallah Bahna (feat. Wizkid & Wally Seck)
Last played on
Dervish
Gee
Dervish
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dervish
Last played on
Gee Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist