Maureen McGovernBorn 27 July 1949
Maureen McGovern
1949-07-27
Maureen McGovern Biography (Wikipedia)
Maureen Therese McGovern (born July 27, 1949) is an American singer and Broadway actress, well known for her renditions of the songs "The Morning After" from the 1972 film The Poseidon Adventure; "We May Never Love Like This Again" from The Towering Inferno in 1974; and her #1 Billboard adult contemporary hit "Different Worlds", the theme song from the television series Angie.
Maureen McGovern Tracks
The Continental
Maureen McGovern
The Continental
The Continental
We May Never Love Like This Again
Maureen McGovern
We May Never Love Like This Again
We May Never Love Like This Again
The Morning After
Maureen McGovern
The Morning After
The Morning After
Can You Read My Mind
Maureen McGovern
Can You Read My Mind
Can You Read My Mind
Embraceable You
Maureen McGovern
Embraceable You
Embraceable You
Lullaby Of Broadway
Maureen McGovern
Lullaby Of Broadway
Lullaby Of Broadway
Of thee I sing
George Gershwin
Of thee I sing
Of thee I sing
Performer
Orchestra
We May Never Love Like This Again (from The Towering Inferno)
Maureen McGovern
We May Never Love Like This Again (from The Towering Inferno)
Little Jazz Bird
Maureen McGovern
Little Jazz Bird
Little Jazz Bird
Things Are Looking Up
Maureen McGovern
Things Are Looking Up
Things Are Looking Up
Stiff Upper Lip
Maureen McGovern
Stiff Upper Lip
Stiff Upper Lip
Wherever Love Takes Me
Maureen McGovern
Wherever Love Takes Me
Wherever Love Takes Me
Can't Take My Eyes Off You
Maureen McGovern
Can't Take My Eyes Off You
Can't Take My Eyes Off You
Ac-cent-tchu-ate The Positive
Maureen McGovern
Ac-cent-tchu-ate The Positive
They All Laughed/I Got Rhythm
Maureen McGovern
They All Laughed/I Got Rhythm
They All Laughed/I Got Rhythm
