Charles Milles Manson (né Maddox, November 12, 1934 – November 19, 2017) was an American criminal, cult leader and musician. In mid-1967, he began forming what became known as the Manson Family, a quasi-commune based in California. Manson's followers committed a series of nine murders at four locations in July and August 1969. In 1971, he was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of seven people, all of which members of the group carried out at his instruction. Manson was also convicted of first-degree murder for two other deaths.

At the time the Manson Family began to form, Manson was an unemployed ex-convict who had spent half of his life in correctional institutions for a variety of offenses. Before the murders, he was a singer-songwriter on the fringe of the Los Angeles music industry, chiefly through a chance association with Dennis Wilson, drummer and founding member of the Beach Boys. In 1968, the group recorded one of Manson's songs, retitled "Never Learn Not to Love", as a B-sided single without Manson's credit. Manson was also obsessed with the Beatles, particularly their 1968 self-titled album (also known as the "White Album"). Guided by his interpretation of the band's lyrics, he adopted the term "Helter Skelter" to describe an impending apocalyptic race war. He and his followers, who were mostly young women, believed that the murders would help precipitate that war.