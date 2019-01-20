Aimee MannBorn 8 September 1960
Aimee Mann
Aimee Mann Biography
Aimee Mann (born September 8, 1960) is an American singer-songwriter. Mann began her career in the 1980s as the bassist and a vocalist for 'Til Tuesday. She released her debut solo album, Whatever, in 1993, and has released several albums since. In 1999, Mann recorded songs for the soundtrack to the Paul Thomas Anderson film Magnolia, which earned Academy Award and Grammy Award nominations for the song "Save Me". She has won two Grammy Awards and was named one of the world's ten greatest living songwriters by NPR in 2006.
Momentum
Aimee Mann
Momentum
Momentum
Last played on
Christmastime
Aimee Mann
Christmastime
Christmastime
Last played on
4th Of July
Aimee Mann
4th Of July
4th Of July
Last played on
Goose Snow Cone
Aimee Mann
Goose Snow Cone
Goose Snow Cone
Last played on
Wise Up
Aimee Mann
Wise Up
Wise Up
Last played on
Patient Zero
Aimee Mann
Patient Zero
Patient Zero
Last played on
Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds
Aimee Mann
Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds
Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds
Last played on
Lies Of Summer
Aimee Mann
Lies Of Summer
Lies Of Summer
Last played on
Jacob Marley's Chain
Aimee Mann
Jacob Marley's Chain
Jacob Marley's Chain
Last played on
You Never Loved Me
Aimee Mann
You Never Loved Me
You Never Loved Me
Last played on
Save Me
Aimee Mann
Save Me
Save Me
Last played on
Labrador
Aimee Mann
Labrador
Labrador
Last played on
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Aimee Mann
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Last played on
Little Bombs
Aimee Mann
Little Bombs
Little Bombs
Last played on
That's How I Knew This Story Would Break My Heart
Aimee Mann
That's How I Knew This Story Would Break My Heart
Calling On Mary
Aimee Mann
Calling On Mary
Calling On Mary
Last played on
The Scientist (Live)
Aimee Mann
The Scientist (Live)
The Scientist (Live)
Last played on
One
Aimee Mann
One
One
Last played on
Long Shot
Aimee Mann
Long Shot
Long Shot
Last played on
Save Me (6 Music Session, 8 Jul 2002)
Aimee Mann
Save Me (6 Music Session, 8 Jul 2002)
Lost In Space (6 Music Session, 8 Jul 2002)
Aimee Mann
Lost In Space (6 Music Session, 8 Jul 2002)
Humpty Dumpty (6 Music Session, 8 Jul 2002)
Aimee Mann
Humpty Dumpty (6 Music Session, 8 Jul 2002)
Calling it Quits (6 Music Session, 8 Jul 2002)
Aimee Mann
Calling it Quits (6 Music Session, 8 Jul 2002)
