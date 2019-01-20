Aimee Mann (born September 8, 1960) is an American singer-songwriter. Mann began her career in the 1980s as the bassist and a vocalist for 'Til Tuesday. She released her debut solo album, Whatever, in 1993, and has released several albums since. In 1999, Mann recorded songs for the soundtrack to the Paul Thomas Anderson film Magnolia, which earned Academy Award and Grammy Award nominations for the song "Save Me". She has won two Grammy Awards and was named one of the world's ten greatest living songwriters by NPR in 2006.