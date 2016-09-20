Mary Ann Kennedy is an American country music songwriter. In her career, she has been a member of the groups Calamity Jane and Kennedy Rose, both times pairing with fellow songwriter Pam Rose. Kennedy's co-writing credits include the Grammy Award-nominated songs "Ring on Her Finger, Time on Her Hands" by Lee Greenwood and "I'll Still Be Loving You" by Restless Heart. Other songs that she has written include "Safe in the Arms of Love" by Martina McBride and "You Will" by Patty Loveless.