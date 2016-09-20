Mary Ann KennedyAmerican country singer
Mary Ann Kennedy
Mary Ann Kennedy is an American country music songwriter. In her career, she has been a member of the groups Calamity Jane and Kennedy Rose, both times pairing with fellow songwriter Pam Rose. Kennedy's co-writing credits include the Grammy Award-nominated songs "Ring on Her Finger, Time on Her Hands" by Lee Greenwood and "I'll Still Be Loving You" by Restless Heart. Other songs that she has written include "Safe in the Arms of Love" by Martina McBride and "You Will" by Patty Loveless.
Puirt a Beul
Kenna Campbell
Puirt a Beul
Puirt a Beul
Last played on
An t-eilean Alainn
Davy Cattanach
An t-eilean Alainn
An t-eilean Alainn
Last played on
Failte Don Eilean Sgiathanach
Mary Ann Kennedy
Failte Don Eilean Sgiathanach
Failte Don Eilean Sgiathanach
Performer
Last played on
Cow Song
Mary Ann Kennedy
Cow Song
Cow Song
Performer
Last played on
