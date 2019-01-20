Philip Dukes
Philip Dukes ( born 1968 in Birmingham ) is a British classical viola soloist.
Morpheus
Rebecca Clarke
String Quintet in D major, K 593
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Lullaby on an Ancient Irish Tune
Rebecca Clarke
String Quintet in C major, K 515 (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
String Quintet in G minor, K 516 (4th mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
String Quintet in G minor, K 516 (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Six Studies in English Folk Song
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Prelude, Allegro and Pastorale: III. Pastorale
Rebecca Clarke
Harold in Italy transc. Liszt for viola & piano (3rd mvt - Serenade)
Hector Berlioz
String Quintet in G minor, K 516 (1st mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
String Quintet in C major, K 515 (4th mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Lord! Come Away! (Four Hymns No. 1)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Prelude On The Welsh Hymn Tune 'Rhosymedre'
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Four Hymns for Tenor, viola and piano
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Mower
David Bednall
Lachrymae
Benjamin Britten
If my complaints could passions move
John Dowland
Passacaglia for viola and piano
Rebecca Clarke
String Quintet in C minor, K 406 (2nd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Prelude, Allegro and Pastorale
Rebecca Clarke
Lullaby
Rebecca Clarke
Lady Caroline Lamb - music from the film
Richard Rodney Bennett
Passacaglia on an Old English Tune for viola and piano
Rebecca Clarke
Trio in D major op. 1
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
Piano Quartet in G minor
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Trio no. 2 in E minor op. 67 for piano and strings
Dmitri Shostakovich
Three Folk Dances for piano solo op. 13b
Alexander Veprik, Mark Simpson, Philip Dukes & ATOS Trio
Histoire du Soldat
Igor Stravinsky
Three Pieces for Solo Clarinet
Igor Stravinsky
Quartet no. 1 in C minor op. 15
Gabriel Fauré
Trio for viola, clarinet and piano
Jean Françaix
Trio in G minor op. 15
Bedrich Smetana
Trio in D minor op. 27 (quasi una ballata)
Vítezslav Novák
Quintet in A minor Op.84
Edward Elgar
Trio Op.19
Lennox Berkeley, Philip Dukes, Guy Johnston & Marina Chiche
Chanson de nuit Op.15`1
Edward Elgar
Interlude in A minor Op.21
Gerald Finzi
