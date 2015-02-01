Dropdead
Dropdead is an American hardcore punk band based in Providence, Rhode Island. They have been active in the punk scene since 1991, having been formed in January of that year. The band's songs are generally short and very fast-paced, with few lasting longer than one minute. Other famous crust punk and grindcore bands like Nasum have covered some of their songs. The band has incredibly strong DIY ethics, and insists on the same from their fan base.
