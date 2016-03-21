Ivo ŽídekBorn 4 June 1926. Died 19 May 2003
Ivo Žídek
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1926-06-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/db3807f3-ad43-4e38-b32a-e521c213bdb7
Ivo Žídek Biography (Wikipedia)
Ivo Žídek (4 June 1926 – 19 May 2003) was a Czech lyric tenor, known for his vivid portrayals of character roles in the operas of Smetana, Dvořák and Janáček.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ivo Žídek Tracks
Sort by
Quis est homo, qui non fleret (Stabat Mater)
Antonín Dvořák
Quis est homo, qui non fleret (Stabat Mater)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Quis est homo, qui non fleret (Stabat Mater)
Last played on
From the house of the dead - Orel car
Antonin Svorc, Jaroslava Janska, Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Dalibor Jedlička, Leoš Janáček, Jiří Zahradníček, Ivo Zidek, Václav Zítek, Vladimír Krejčík, Richard Novák, Konzertvereinigung Wiener Staatsopernchor & Sir Charles Mackerras
From the house of the dead - Orel car
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
From the house of the dead - Orel car
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist