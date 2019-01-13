Mara Carlyle
Mara Carlyle (born 1974 or 1975) is an English singer-songwriter and arranger who also plays the musical saw and the ukulele. She was raised in Shropshire, England and now lives in London.
When I Am Laid In Earth
Mara Carlyle
Murderous Me
Mara Carlyle
Art Thou Troubled?
Mara Carlyle
I Blame You Not [after "Ich grolle nicht"]
Robert Schumann
Saw Song
Mara Carlyle
i am alone (Life Cycle)
Emily Hall
Bravely Borne
Mara Carlyle
Pianni
Mara Carlyle
All Will Be Well
Mara Carlyle
Underneath
Anna Disley Simpson, Laura Moody, Sarah Dacey, Mara Carlyle & MaJiKer
Saw Song
Mara Carlyle
Follow Me Through (studio version, extract)
Mara Carlyle
Follow Me Through
Mara Carlyle
Sam's Song Friday Night - The Tan Yard Side (Location Recording) + Saw
Mara Carlyle
Song of Death
Mara Carlyle
The Devil and Me
Mara Carlyle
The last rose of summer
James McVinnie
Waley Waley
Benjamin Britten
LJ2207: Anna Meredith: R-Type
Mara Carlyle
It Don't Bother Me
Mara Carlyle with Lisa Knapp
Bowlface En Provence
Mara Carlyle
Away With Those Self Loathing Lads
Mara Carlyle
The Devil And Me (Plaid Remix)
Mara Carlyle
I Blame You Not
Mara Carlyle
Carlyle: King
Mara Carlyle
The Devil And Me (Live At Maida Vale)
Mara Carlyle
Pianni (Live at Maida Vale)
Mara Carlyle
Bowlface en Provence (Live at Maida Vale)
Mara Carlyle
