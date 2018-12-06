Christopher Adam Daughtry (born December 26, 1979) is an American singer, songwriter, and actor. He is known as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist for the rock band Daughtry and as the fourth-place contestant on the fifth season of American Idol. After his elimination from Idol, he was given a record deal by RCA Records. Their self-titled debut album became the fastest selling debut rock album in Nielsen SoundScan history, selling more than one million copies after just five weeks of release. The album was recorded before the band was officially formed, making Chris Daughtry the only official member present on the album.

In its ninth week of release, Daughtry reached number one on the Billboard chart. Chris Daughtry is now the third most successful American Idol contestant in terms of record sales, behind only Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood, who both won their respective seasons. At the 50th Grammy Awards, the band was nominated for Best Rock Song for the single "It's Not Over".