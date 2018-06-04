June HuttonBorn 11 August 1920. Died 2 May 1973
June Hutton
1920-08-11
June Hutton Biography (Wikipedia)
June Hutton (née June Marvel Cowan; August 11, 1919 – May 2, 1973) was an American actress and vocalist, popular with big bands during the 1940s. She was the younger sister of vocalist Ina Ray Hutton.
(It Will Have To Do) Until The Real Thing Comes Along
June Hutton
June Hutton
(It Will Have To Do) Until The Real Thing Comes Along
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Say Youre Mine Again
June Hutton
Say Youre Mine Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Say Youre Mine Again
Last played on
I Should Care
June Hutton
I Should Care
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Should Care
Last played on
Never In A Million Years
June Hutton
June Hutton
Never In A Million Years
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never In A Million Years
Last played on
Song of the Sleighbells
June Hutton
Song of the Sleighbells
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Song of the Sleighbells
Last played on
East Of The Sun
June Hutton
East Of The Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
East Of The Sun
Last played on
Until The Real Thing Comes Along
June Hutton
June Hutton
Until The Real Thing Comes Along
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Until The Real Thing Comes Along
Last played on
Gone With The Wind
June Hutton
Gone With The Wind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gone With The Wind
Last played on
Dream a Little Dream of Me
June Hutton
June Hutton
Dream a Little Dream of Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dream a Little Dream of Me
Last played on
My Baby Just Cares For Me
June Hutton
June Hutton
My Baby Just Cares For Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Baby Just Cares For Me
Performer
Last played on
Day By Day
June Hutton
Day By Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Day By Day
Last played on
Too little time
June Hutton
Too little time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Too little time
Last played on
I'll Forget You
June Hutton
I'll Forget You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Forget You
Last played on
